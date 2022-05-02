Social-media platforms lay it on thick

Snap Inc.’s Snapchat reports daily users, but Pinterest doesn’t. Per its annual filing, Pinterest’s growth efforts “are not currently focused on increasing the number of daily active users, and we do not anticipate that most of our users will become daily active users." You could give them credit for not trying to be something they aren’t, but you have to imagine the daily tally is pretty unimpressive for the company to open itself up to perhaps the most intimidating comparison ever: Like Pinterest, Meta also calculates average revenue per user with monthly user metrics. In the U.S. and Canada, Facebook generated an average of more than $48 per monthly user in the first quarter; Pinterest generated $4.98.