Twitter today reported a breach of billing information on the platform, which may have involved some personal data. The issues doesn’t affect all Twitter users, only those who viewed their billing information on or before May 20, 2020 will be affected. Also, billing information is pretty much only applicable to those who pay to promote posts or advertise on the platform.

"We became aware of an incident where if you viewed your billing information on ads.twitter.com or analytics.twitter.com the billing information may have been stored in the browser’s cache. As soon as we discovered this was happening, we resolved the issue and communicated to potentially impacted clients to make sure they are aware and informed on how to protect themselves moving forward," the company said in a statement.

The social media platform also sent out an email to affected users, explaining that the information breaches could have included their email address, phone numbers, last four digits of their credit card number, and billing address. The credit card data doesn’t include expiration dates, security codes or complete credit card numbers.

“If you used a shared computer, it is possible that if someone used the computer after you they could have seen the information stored in the browser’s cache (most browsers generally store data in their cache by default for a short period of time, like 30 days)," the company says in the email sent to users.

Further, the email also clarifies that the platform fixed the issue on May 20,2020 and there is no evidence that any billing information has been compromised. “While we have no evidence that your billing information was compromised, we want to make sure you’re aware of the issue and how to protect yourself going forward," the email states.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated