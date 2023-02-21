Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam was allegedly attacked during a music event in Mumbai's Chembur on Monday. However, some reports claimed that Nigam was not attacked but a scuffle broke out over taking a selfie at the event, Mumbai police said. The incident took place around 11 pm when Nigam was leaving the venue after attending the music festival .

Sonu Nigam said, “After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari and Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. I have filed a complaint so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies and causing scuffle"

Hemrajsingh Rajput, DCP, Zone 6 Mumbai Police said after live concert, the playback singer was coming down from stage when a man held him. After objection he pushed Sonu Nigam and two other men with him from the steps, one of those two men sustained injuries.

As per interaction with Sonu Nigam, incident didn't seem to be intentional, it was done by a single person. The volunteers then controlled the situation. Only one name in FIR. It's just a case where the singer was held by accused maybe due to intention of having photo:DCP, Zone 6 pic.twitter.com/U0nfBhuOJj — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

