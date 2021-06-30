NEW DELHI: Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood will be seen in a bunch of big-budget film projects that were delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic. Apart from Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj featuring Akshay Kumar, he has titles like Telugu action drama Acharya and Tamil movie Thamilarasan lined up.

Sood has been in the news for having helped migrant workers trekking back to their native places amid the nationwide lockdown last year, and coordinating oxygen concentrators, hospital beds, among other things, during the second covid wave this year. Earlier this week, he was embroiled in a controversy with a public interest litigation alleging that he illegally distributed Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections responding to requests on social media. The actor, however, has claimed he has never purchased or procured medicines for trade but only guided the needy to pharmacies where they were available.

In 1999, Sood made his feature film debut with Tamil language movies Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. He then appeared as the antagonist in Telugu film Hands Up! in 2000, after which he began starring in Hindi films, such as Shaheed-E-Azam, where he played freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in 2002. Sood soon earned recognition with his role as Abhishek Bachchan's brother in Mani Ratnam's Yuva in 2004 and in romantic thriller Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005 starring Emraan Hashmi.

In Telugu cinema, he is best remembered for hits such as Super, Athadu and Ashok, in many of which he has played negative roles. His Bollywood outings include Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Jodhaa Akbar, Abhinav Kashyap’s Dabangg along with Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba with Ranveer Singh. He made his Kannada film debut with Sudeep-starrer Vishnuvardhana (2011), and has been appointed "the state icon of Punjab" by the state election commission.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.