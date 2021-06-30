Sonu Sood rides on big-budget film projects post covid

Sood has been in the news for having helped migrant workers trekking back to their native places amid the nationwide lockdown last year, and coordinating oxygen concentrators, hospital beds, among other things, during the second covid wave this year. Earlier this week, he was embroiled in a controversy with a public interest litigation alleging that he illegally distributed Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections responding to requests on social media. The actor, however, has claimed he has never purchased or procured medicines for trade but only guided the needy to pharmacies where they were available.

