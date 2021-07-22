Sony Pictures announces new film ‘Dive’

Presuming people take around three to four months to feel safe in visiting theatres even after they re-pen, the film business in India could see a jump of at least 20% in revenue compared to 2019 once things normalise, given how hungry audiences are to step out of home, trade experts say. The trend has already been seen overseas with Fast & Furious 9 setting a post-pandemic record as it collected around $63 million over its three-day weekend in the US and A Quiet Place Part II having earned around $47 million over the same period earlier.

