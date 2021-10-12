Adbhut is the latest addition to the slate Sony had announced last month, including Hindi, regional language and Hollywood titles that it will bring to theatres over the next year. These include a comedy called Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, starring Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda, Loop Lapeta directed by ad film-maker Aakash Bhatia starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, underwater thriller Dive directed by Nitin Parmar, Saale Aashiq, a film on honour killings to be directed by debutants Siddharth-Garima who have written films such as Bajirao Mastani. There is also Nikamma starring Abhimanyu, Shirley Setia, and Shilpa Shetty, family entertainer Aankh Micholi and Major, a film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the 26/11 attacks.

Meanwhile, Sony will also release Hollywood flicks such as Spider-Man: No Way Home on 17 December, Venom 2- Let There Be Carnage on 15 October, Escape Room 2: Tournament of Champions, Ghostbusters–Afterlife, Uncharted, Morbius, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, The Man From Toronto and Bullet Train, in the coming months. The studio released horror thriller Don’t Breathe 2 in cinemas last month.

“There has been huge disruption in the feature film landscape (over the past few months) and a serious shift in creative thinking has taken place for filmmakers to see what will work from a theatrical and OTT point of view," Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Films India had said in an earlier interview. People will come to theatres if they get things that cannot be replicated on the small screen, Krishnani said, such as great visual appeal, action or horror.

Even as some Hindi films are expected to hit the big screen later this year as cinemas reopen, film exhibition business is expected to see full recovery only in 2022 with a line-up of big movies scheduled for release.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.