Sony Pictures announces supernatural thriller with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Adbhut is the latest addition to the slate Sony had announced last month, including Hindi, regional language and Hollywood titles that it will bring to theatres over the next year. These include a comedy called Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, starring Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda, Loop Lapeta directed by ad film-maker Aakash Bhatia starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, underwater thriller Dive directed by Nitin Parmar, Saale Aashiq, a film on honour killings to be directed by debutants Siddharth-Garima who have written films such as Bajirao Mastani. There is also Nikamma starring Abhimanyu, Shirley Setia, and Shilpa Shetty, family entertainer Aankh Micholi and Major, a film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the 26/11 attacks.