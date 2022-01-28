Sony Pictures delays ‘Major’ due to covid

“There has been huge disruption in the feature film landscape (over the past few months) and a serious shift in creative thinking has taken place for filmmakers to see what will work from a theatrical and OTT point of view," Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Films India had told Mint in an earlier interview. People will come to theatres if they get things that cannot be replicated on the small screen, Krishnani had said, such as great visual appeal, action or horror.