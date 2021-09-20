NEW DELHI: Sony Pictures Films India has announced a new slate of 17 films , including Hindi, regional language and Hollywood titles that it will bring to theatres over the next year. These include a comedy called Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, starring Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda, Looop Lapeta directed by ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, underwater thriller Dive directed by Nitin Parmar, Saale Aashiq, a film on honour killings to be directed by debutants Siddharth -Garima who have written films like Bajirao Mastani, Nikamma starring Abhimanyu, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty, family entertainer Aankh Micholi and Major, a film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the 26/11 attacks.

Meanwhile, Sony will also release Hollywood flicks like Spider-Man: No Way Home on 17 December, Venom 2- Let There Be Carnage on 15 October, Escape Room 2: Tournament of Champions, Ghostbusters – Afterlife, Uncharted, Morbius, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, The Man From Toronto and Bullet Train, in the coming months. The studio released horror thriller Don’t Breathe 2 in cinemas last week.

“There has been huge disruption in the feature film landscape (over the past few months) and a serious shift in creative thinking has taken place for filmmakers to see what will work from a theatrical and OTT point of view," Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Films India said. People will come to theatres if they get things that cannot be replicated on the small screen, Krishnani said, such as great visual appeal, action or horror.

“We have to create larger-than-life narratives because if people have to make the effort to go to theatres and pay for F&B, they must be given creatively rewarding content," Krishnani said adding that theatre-going will continue to remain one of the big outings for families in India, other than eating out. The company, that recently brought out web originals like Helmet and Dial 100 on ZEE5, believes OTT content is still consumed in an individual capacity.

While the south Indian markets, particularly Telugu have bounced back to business, Krishnani said it is critical for Maharashtra to reopen cinemas for Hindi films to start locking dates.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.