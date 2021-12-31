The first season of LLC will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricketing nations, divided into three teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World. While Team India and Team Rest of the World are yet to be announced, the league has announced that Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Younis Khan and Asghar Afghan will be playing for Asia Lions.

