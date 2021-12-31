Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sony Pictures Networks India acquires media rights to broadcast Legends League Cricket in India

Sony Pictures Networks India acquires media rights to broadcast Legends League Cricket in India

The first season of LLC will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricketing nations, divided into three teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World. (File Photo: AFP)
01:06 PM IST Livemint

  • Legends of the cricketing world, representing India, Asia and the Rest of the World, will show up at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman, to play competitive matches and revive rivalries

NEW DELHI: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has announced a partnership with Legends League Cricket (LLC) to telecast all its matches, to be played in January 2022, on its sports channels.

The league starts on 20 January 2022.

The first season of LLC will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricketing nations, divided into three teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World. While Team India and Team Rest of the World are yet to be announced, the league has announced that Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Younis Khan and Asghar Afghan will be playing for Asia Lions.

SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels will livestream the matches in India on SPN’s OTT platform, SonyLIV, as well. Legends of the cricketing world, representing India, Asia and the Rest of the World, will show up at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman, to play competitive matches and revive rivalries.

“SPN has a very credible history of making sporting events a grand success, including the most premium T20 cricket leagues in the world. We wish to walk a long mile with them and ensure viewers are treated with a very competitive and entertaining form of cricket," said Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket. 

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head, sports business for the network said, “It’s a very exciting partnership to get into and having these stalwarts on the ground playing competitive cricket will definitely engage our viewers across India."

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has also joined the league as its ambassador. The league has former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, as commissioner looking after the cricketing aspect.

