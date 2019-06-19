Sony Pictures International ramps up 2020 film slate

Starting slow after a long hiatus from Hindi film production, Sony Pictures International Productions is looking at ramping up its local movie slate through collaborations with four filmmakers for the year 2020.

The studio has announced projects with directors Umesh Shukla, Sabbir Khan, Sajid Samji and Sashi Kiran Tikka, the genres ranging from an action entertainer to a biopic thriller, all of which are slated to begin production between now and end of this year.

“We are excited to work with such talented directors from our industry, who share a common vision like us at Sony Pictures as we seek to become a content-led studio. With Umesh, Sabbir, Sajid and Sashi working on four very different subjects, we can’t wait to bring entertaining, clutter-breaking content to the audiences," Vivek Krishnani, managing director, SPE Films India Pvt Ltd, said in a statement.

Having emerged as the first Hollywood studio to produce a Bollywood film—Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007, Sony had taken a break from Hindi movies until Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman last year. It has since then backed family comedy drama 102 Not Out starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor that also came out last year.

“India continues to be a top priority for Sony International Productions. These filmmakers epitomize what makes Indian cinema special. Their distinctive creative visions will elevate each one of these projects on our upcoming slate," Laine Kline, head of Sony Pictures International Productions, said in a statement.

Apart from a local India slate, Sony Pictures also has a Hollywood line-up this year with Spider-Man: Far From Home, Angry Birds 2, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, the Charlie’s Angels reboot and the sequel to 2017’s fantasy adventure comedy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Its science fiction action comedy Men In Black: International was released last week.