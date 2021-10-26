Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Media >Sony Pictures to bring new 'Resident Evil' film to cinemas on 26 November

Sony Pictures to bring new 'Resident Evil' film to cinemas on 26 November

The survival horror film serves as a reboot of the Resident Evil film series and will be the seventh live-action film overall, which was loosely based on the video game series of the same name.
2 min read . 10:31 AM IST Lata Jha

  • The film stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue and Neal McDonough

NEW DELHI : Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City in cinemas on 26 November. The survival horror film serves as a reboot of the Resident Evil film series and will be the seventh live-action film overall, which was loosely based on the video game series of the same name. It stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue and Neal McDonough.

The film will clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 and Salman Khan’s production Antim-The Final Truth at the box office.

A week before Resident Evil, Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release supernatural comedy Ghostbusters: Afterlife in Indian cinemas on 19 November. The film has been directed by Jason Reitman and stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd, while Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprise their roles from the original films.

It is the sequel to Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) and the fourth film overall in the Ghostbusters franchise.

Sony had also recently announced that its superhero flick Spider-Man: No Way Home will release in India on 17 December.

To be sure, with the gradual opening up of theatres across the country, including Maharashtra that came on board last weekend, Hollywood studios are looking at making up for lost time in India by bringing a bunch of movie titles already released in other parts of the world.

Warner Bros brought out movies such as Fast and Furious 9 in September, while Sony Pictures has Venom, Peter Rabbit 2 and Escape Room 2 which can fill the gap in theatres in the initial weeks when there are fewer Indian films available. Film trade experts said the opening of top metros, especially in the south should pave the way for these films, whose major markets are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

