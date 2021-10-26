Sony Pictures to bring new 'Resident Evil' film to cinemas on 26 November

Warner Bros brought out movies such as Fast and Furious 9 in September, while Sony Pictures has Venom, Peter Rabbit 2 and Escape Room 2 which can fill the gap in theatres in the initial weeks when there are fewer Indian films available. Film trade experts said the opening of top metros, especially in the south should pave the way for these films, whose major markets are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.