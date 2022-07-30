Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Media /  Sony Pictures to release Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ in India on 4 August

Sony Pictures to release Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ in India on 4 August

‘Bullet Train’ stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji
1 min read . 09:28 AM ISTLata Jha

  • Appealing primarily to adult audiences and those in urban areas and bigger cities, there is a growing market for American cinema that should benefit upcoming smaller or niche films.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sony Pictures will release Bullet Train, an American action comedy directed by David Leitch, in India on 4 August. The film stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Karen Fukuhara, Masi Oka, and Sandra Bullock.

To be sure, theatre owners say Hollywood is bringing good returns, including from its non-superhero films, in India. While the trend was spotted before covid, it is emerging stronger after the pandemic as audiences have discovered newer content from across the globe on streaming platforms, said film trade analysts. Additionally, revenue share contracts with Hollywood studios are also more favourable towards theatres, resulting in better income.

Appealing primarily to adult audiences and those in urban areas and bigger cities, there is a growing market for American cinema that should benefit upcoming smaller or niche films. When released immediately after reopening of theatres in 2020, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, had made 12.57 crore in India. Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick, too had crossed 16 crore in box-office collections.

To be sure, the biggest challenge for Hollywood films in India is that American studios only go to DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives)-compliant theatres. DCI is a joint venture of several film studios, including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros, to set up a common set of requirements that ensure a high and uniform standard of digital cinema viewing. However, the rollout of DCI cinemas over the past decade has been significant enough to aid the growth of Hollywood in India.

Trade experts say the impressive performance of Hollywood shows that audiences are clued in to social media trends and are aware when the word-of-mouth around a film is positive.

