Sony Pictures to release Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ in India on 4 August

To be sure, the biggest challenge for Hollywood films in India is that American studios only go to DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives)-compliant theatres. DCI is a joint venture of several film studios, including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros, to set up a common set of requirements that ensure a high and uniform standard of digital cinema viewing. However, the rollout of DCI cinemas over the past decade has been significant enough to aid the growth of Hollywood in India.