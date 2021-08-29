NEW DELHI : Sony Pictures will release its horror film Don’t Breathe 2 in Indian cinemas on 17 September. The thriller has been directed by Rodo Sayagues and stars Stephen Lang along with Brendan Sexton III and Madelyn Grace in supporting roles.

The film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, apart from English.

Sony had also recently announced that its superhero flick Spider-Man: No Way Home will release in India on 17 December.

To be sure, with gradual opening of theatres across the country, and the possibility of Maharashtra giving permissions by next month, Hollywood studios are looking at making up for lost time in India by bringing a bunch of movie titles already released in other parts of the world.

Warner Bros has movies such as Fast and Furious 9 slated for September, while Sony Pictures has Venom, Peter Rabbit 2 and Escape Room 2 which can fill the gap in theatres in the initial weeks when there are fewer Indian films available. Film trade experts said the opening of top metros, especially in the south should pave the way for these films whose major markets are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In 2019, Hollywood, with a combination of spectacular superhero movies and smaller budget, softer films, notched up box office collections of nearly ₹1,225 crore in India which was higher than ₹900 crore- ₹950 crore it earned in 2018. Dubbing these films in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu apart from exhaustive marketing and localization campaigns by Hollywood studios has added much to their appeal in the country. Presuming sentiments remain subdued and people wary of visiting theatres over the next couple of months, the first batch of Hollywood titles could help restart recovery for the exhibition business, film industry experts said.

