Sony Pictures to release new ‘Insidious’ film on 7 July1 min read 13 Jun 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Hollywood films managed to earn ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,300 crore in box office collections in India in 2022, despite fewer films releasing post covid-19 disruptions, making for about 12-13% of overall box office earnings in the country last year.
New Delhi: Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Insidious: The Red Door, a supernatural horror film on 7 July. It has been directed by Patrick Wilson and is a direct sequel to Insidious (2010) and Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), and the fifth installment in the Insidious franchise. Ty Simpkins, Wilson, Andrew Astor, Rose Byrne, and Lin Shaye reprise their roles from the films. Hiam Abbass and Sinclair Daniel also join the cast.
