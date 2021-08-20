New Delhi: Sony Pictures has announced that Hollywood action flick Venom: Let There Be Carnage , or Venom 2 , will arrive in cinemas in India on 15 October.

The film based on the Marvel Comics character Venom, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures, is intended to be the second film in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters and the sequel to Venom (2018).

It is directed by Andy Serkis and stars Tom Hardy in the lead role along with Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham in supporting roles.

The film that was delayed from October 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, had made ₹34.31 crore with its first instalment in India in 2018.

To be sure, Hollywood seems committed to return to movie theatres after taking some films directly to OTT last year, with major markets such as the US, UK, UAE and now India having opened up.

Warner Bros has movies like Fast and Furious 9 and Dune ready while Sony Pictures has Peter Rabbit 2 and Escape Room 2, which can fill the gap in theatres in the initial weeks when there are fewer Indian films available.

Film trade experts said the opening of top metros especially in the south in the coming weeks should pave the way for these films whose major markets are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Even after the first lockdown, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 with box office collections of ₹12.43 crore and ₹15.54 crore respectively. In 2019, Hollywood had notched up box office collections of nearly ₹1,225 crore in India which was higher than ₹900-950 crore it earned in 2018.

