Sony Pictures to release ‘Venom 2’ on 15 October

Even after the first lockdown, the first movie titles to hit the big screen in India were from Hollywood. These include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 with box office collections of ₹12.43 crore and ₹15.54 crore respectively. In 2019, Hollywood had notched up box office collections of nearly ₹1,225 crore in India which was higher than ₹900-950 crore it earned in 2018.