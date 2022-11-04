Sony SAB builds on family brand.

Already known as a family channel in a country where 95-96% of households are single TV homes, the challenge was to protect and enhance the positioning. The new line-up that starts rolling between December and March will see Dil Diyan Gallan, a show on the repercussions of migration on families, Dhruv Tara, a love story based on time travel where a 16th century princess comes to the world of 2023, an untitled venture on two warring business families and the third season of Balveer. Vyas said the channel is also looking at putting out finite series that could be amortized within a six to eight-month period.

