Sony SAB builds on family brand.

NEW DELHI: SONY SAB, part of the network of television channels owned by Sony Pictures Networks India, is strengthening its position as an offering for the Indian family. After launching shows such as Tenali Rama, Balveer, Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Wagle Ki Duniya and Kaatelal & Sons, it is looking at a new slate that will add to its brand positioning beyond a comedy channel.
“About three-and-half years ago, we realised that seven to eight comedy shows on air daily was not a sustainable reality because there was no acting or writing talent available to remain committed to the kind of comedy we wanted to put out," Neeraj Vyas, business head, Sony SAB, PAL, and Sony MAX Movie Cluster said in an interview to Mint.
Already known as a family channel in a country where 95-96% of households are single TV homes, the challenge was to protect and enhance the positioning. The new line-up that starts rolling between December and March will see Dil Diyan Gallan, a show on the repercussions of migration on families, Dhruv Tara, a love story based on time travel where a 16th century princess comes to the world of 2023, an untitled venture on two warring business families and the third season of Balveer. Vyas said the channel is also looking at putting out finite series that could be amortized within a six to eight-month period.
To be sure, the exposure of audiences to OTT (over-the-top) streaming content in the 18 months of the pandemic in India has pushed the Hindi general entertainment channels (GECs) on television tap more real, relatable subjects instead of the age-old melodrama.
Broadcasters said they are recruiting fresh writing talent to tell more contemporary stories and admitted to some cord-cutting among TV audiences. Cord-cutting refers to cable TV or direct-to-home multichannel subscribers cancelling their subscriptions in favour of alternative Internet-based media avenues such as streaming.
