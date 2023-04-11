Sony Sports Network acquires TV, digital rights to UEFA EURO 2024 and 2028

Sony Sports Network acquires TV, digital rights to UEFA EURO 2024 and 20281 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 05:48 PM IST
The UEFA tournaments will be available exclusively on both linear television in the Indian subcontinent, including India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, as well as live-streamed on Sony’s on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.
New Delhi: Sony Sports Network has extended its collaboration with Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the governing body of football in Europe and acquired exclusive media rights for all the UEFA National Team competitions scheduled between 2022-2028. The network will showcase the UEFA EURO 2024 and 2028, along with its European Qualifiers and Friendly Matches.
