Sony Sports Network acquires TV, digital rights to UEFA EURO 2024 and 2028

New Delhi: Sony Sports Network has extended its collaboration with Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the governing body of football in Europe and acquired exclusive media rights for all the UEFA National Team competitions scheduled between 2022-2028. The network will showcase the UEFA EURO 2024 and 2028, along with its European Qualifiers and Friendly Matches.

The UEFA tournaments will be available exclusively on both linear television in the Indian subcontinent, including India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, as well as live-streamed on Sony’s on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.

Sony Sports Network will live telecast UEFA EURO 2024 that starts on 14 June and will be hosted in Germany, with the final scheduled on 14 July in Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

Sony Sports Network will also broadcast all the matches of the UEFA Nations League. The final act of the competition, the UEFA Nations League Finals 2023 will go underway from 14 June between Netherlands, Croatia, Spain, and Italy.

As part of the six-year deal, the broadcaster will showcase over 1300 football matches across its channels. The network will televise the 2024 and 2028 European Qualifiers and the upcoming two editions of the UEFA EUROs. Additionally, it will stream all the games of the UEFA Nations League 2024 and 2026, as well as the UEFA Nations League Finals in 2025 and 2027. In addition to this, Sony Sports Network continues to be the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, among others.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Sony Sports Network has extended its partnership with UEFA and secured the rights to the UEFA EURO 2024 and 2028 editions. With the acquisition of exclusive television and digital rights in the Indian sub-continent, we’re excited to bring the tournament to viewers in multiple languages," Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and international business and head - sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said in a statement. There is a high attraction for the UEFA EURO tournament, both with advertisers and viewers in India, Kaul added. “This was evident in the successful broadcast of UEFA EURO 2020 on Sony Sports Network in which the viewership impressions were more than triple of UEFA EURO 2016 along with over 65 brands that associated with our network for the tournament across our linear and digital platforms," he said.