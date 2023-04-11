Sony Sports Network acquires TV, digital rights to UEFA EURO 2024 and 2028

“We’re thrilled to announce that Sony Sports Network has extended its partnership with UEFA and secured the rights to the UEFA EURO 2024 and 2028 editions. With the acquisition of exclusive television and digital rights in the Indian sub-continent, we’re excited to bring the tournament to viewers in multiple languages," Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and international business and head - sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said in a statement. There is a high attraction for the UEFA EURO tournament, both with advertisers and viewers in India, Kaul added. “This was evident in the successful broadcast of UEFA EURO 2020 on Sony Sports Network in which the viewership impressions were more than triple of UEFA EURO 2016 along with over 65 brands that associated with our network for the tournament across our linear and digital platforms," he said.

