Sony to premiere new season of ‘MasterChef India’ on 2 January

“The most significant aspect of curating unique entertainment offerings for the Indian audience is to take the right programming decisions at the right time to be able to connect with the masses. We aim to create a space for innovation by bringing our popular international formats to India, which will add value to our clients’ platforms and have high success rates,“ Sonika Bhasin, vice-president, sales and distribution, South Asia, Sony Pictures Television, had said in a statement. “We are optimistic about the scope of extending our iconic formats to leading broadcasters and Shark Tank India who are equally committed to bringing global properties to the native audience," Bhasin had added.

