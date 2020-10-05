Sony Viacom18 merger called off

NEW DELHI : The Sony Pictures Network-Viacom18 merger that has been in the works for a year-and-a-half has been called off, confirmed people familiar with the development. First reported by The Economic Times, the strategy rethink comes on the back of digital media and entertainment now emerging as cornerstones of Reliance Jio’s business which owns a majority stake in Viacom18 through Network18.

Sony and Reliance did not respond to Mint’s queries.

“There were some challenges on valuation and Viacom frowning upon some merger clauses," said one of the people mentioned above. The deal, as a result of which Sony was to own a 74% majority stake in Viacom did not seem to work for Reliance that sees immense potential in its digital media business especially with the introduction of the fibre-to-home strategy that provides access to 12 OTT (over-the-top) streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Zee5, Sony Liv, VOOT, Alt Balaji, Sun NXT, Shemaroo, Lionsgate Play, and Hoichoi.

“Further, Reliance is in a much different place now than it was a year-and-a-half ago," an analyst said on condition of anonymity referring to the range of investments the company has attracted over the past few months, from US private equity firm Silver Lake, General Atlantic, KKR, Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co, among others.

The initial synergy between the two companies reportedly stemmed from two reasons. One, providing Reliance with greater control over the Indian entertainment ecosystem and helping it keep the content pipeline going for its distribution networks of DEN and Hathway, both cable service providers and its broadband and Internet service JioFiber. Secondly, from the portfolio of television channels that Viacom owns, particularly in the Hindi GEC (general entertainment channel), regional and kids segments that Sony, in itself, isn’t strong on. The Viacom roster includes channels such as Colors (Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati etc), MTV, Nickelodeon, and so on.

Media industry experts had earlier pointed out that Sony’s overall TV performance is very seasonal. Its marquee TV shows, like Kaun Banega Crorepati, for instance, come once a year and its attempts to venture into the regional TV space, too, haven’t really materialized. It had come close to acquiring a stake in both Eenadu TV and MAA TV, a bouquet of Telugu channels in 2013. A partnership with RIL would have not only filled critical gaps in Sony’s channel portfolio but also given it an important ally to scale its sports business in the future.

Besides television, the other synergy could have been on the two video streaming platforms owned by Sony and Viacom18, SonyLIV and VOOT. Both, media experts said, would have been able to stand up to the might of American players such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as well as Disney+ Hotstar. The last mentioned was a key inspiration to the merger, proving how two media conglomerates can help both their consumer properties emerge stronger by coming together.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via