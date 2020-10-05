Sony Viacom18 merger called off

The initial synergy between the two companies reportedly stemmed from two reasons. One, providing Reliance with greater control over the Indian entertainment ecosystem and helping it keep the content pipeline going for its distribution networks of DEN and Hathway, both cable service providers and its broadband and Internet service JioFiber. Secondly, from the portfolio of television channels that Viacom owns, particularly in the Hindi GEC (general entertainment channel), regional and kids segments that Sony, in itself, isn’t strong on. The Viacom roster includes channels such as Colors (Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati etc), MTV, Nickelodeon, and so on.