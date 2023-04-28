Home / Industry / Media /  SonyLIV and Applause Entertainment announce new shows, seasons
Back

SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks India and Applause Entertainment have announced their upcoming slate for 2023, including two new series Kafas (Cage) and 36 Days, besides the second instalment to the Scam franchise, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.

The slate also includes the return of shows on SonyLIV with new seasons - Tanaav season two, Undekhi season three and Avrodh season three.

Kafas, produced in association with Madiba Entertainment is a social drama series starring Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh, Vivan Bhathena, Preeti Jhangiani and Mikail Gandhi in lead roles and directed by Sahil Sangha. The second series 36 Days produced in association with BBC Studios India is a suspense thriller, directed by Vishal Furia, featuring an ensemble cast including Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig, Kenneth Desai in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani, Scam is about the infamous stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi. All the six shows are currently in various stages of production and will soon be available to stream exclusively on SonyLIV, the two companies said in a statement.

“We are delighted to strengthen our long running partnership with Applause Entertainment with a slate of shows in 2023 and beyond," Danish Khan, head – Sony LIV, Sony Entertainment Television and Studio Next said in a statement.

Aditya Birla group company Applause Entertainment is set to produce feature films after the success of its shows Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Criminal Justice and Undekhi.

The company is looking to increase investments by five to 10 times over the next decade to produce 6-8 films and 12-15 web shows every year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 12:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout