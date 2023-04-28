SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks India and Applause Entertainment have announced their upcoming slate for 2023, including two new series Kafas (Cage) and 36 Days, besides the second instalment to the Scam franchise, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.

The slate also includes the return of shows on SonyLIV with new seasons - Tanaav season two, Undekhi season three and Avrodh season three.

Kafas, produced in association with Madiba Entertainment is a social drama series starring Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh, Vivan Bhathena, Preeti Jhangiani and Mikail Gandhi in lead roles and directed by Sahil Sangha. The second series 36 Days produced in association with BBC Studios India is a suspense thriller, directed by Vishal Furia, featuring an ensemble cast including Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig, Kenneth Desai in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani, Scam is about the infamous stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi. All the six shows are currently in various stages of production and will soon be available to stream exclusively on SonyLIV, the two companies said in a statement.

“We are delighted to strengthen our long running partnership with Applause Entertainment with a slate of shows in 2023 and beyond," Danish Khan, head – Sony LIV, Sony Entertainment Television and Studio Next said in a statement.

Aditya Birla group company Applause Entertainment is set to produce feature films after the success of its shows Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Criminal Justice and Undekhi.

The company is looking to increase investments by five to 10 times over the next decade to produce 6-8 films and 12-15 web shows every year.