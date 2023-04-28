SonyLIV and Applause Entertainment announce new shows, seasons1 min read 28 Apr 2023, 12:02 PM IST
The slate includes two new series Kafas (Cage) and 36 Days, besides the second instalment to the Scam franchise, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.
SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks India and Applause Entertainment have announced their upcoming slate for 2023, including two new series Kafas (Cage) and 36 Days, besides the second instalment to the Scam franchise, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×