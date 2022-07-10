SonyLIV announces new original ‘Dr Arora’1 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 12:46 PM IST
- Video streaming services were expected to spend around ₹1,920 crore to create original content for India in 2021, a 17% rise over ₹1,400 crore spent in 2019
New Delhi: SonyLIV, the video-on-demand platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks will stream a new original called Dr Arora on 22 July. The series has been created by Imtiaz Ali, directed by Sajid Ali and stars Kumud Mishra, Vidya Malvade and Sandeepa Dhar.