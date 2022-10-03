SonyLIV announces new original ‘Good Bad Girl’1 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 12:25 PM IST
The investment in original OTT content makes sense given that viewers are learning to pay for the content they consume.
NEW DELHI: SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks, will stream a new show called Good Bad Girl starring Samridhi Dewan, Vaibhav Raj, Gul Panag and Sheeba Chadha. It shall premiere on 14 October.