SonyLIV announces new original ‘Meet Cute’1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 10:19 AM IST
Video streaming services were expected to have spent around Rs. 1,920 crore to create original content for India in 2021.
SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks, has announced a new original called Meet Cute that will stream on 25 November. It stars Ruhani Sharma, Varsha Bollamma and Rohini Molleti, among others.