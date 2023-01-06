SonyLIV announces new original ‘Story of Things’1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Story of Things will premiere on 6 January.The thriller stars Vinoth Kishan, Ritika Singh and Aditi Balan, among others.
SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks, has announced that its new original Story of Things will premiere on 6 January. The thriller stars Vinoth Kishan, Ritika Singh and Aditi Balan, among others.