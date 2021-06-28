SonyLIV announces show on lives of Vikram Sarabhai, Homi J Bhabha

Over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms, too, are following the tried and tested Bollywood model of finding appeal in stories based on real people and incidents with biopics and documentaries. The viewing for non-fiction series on Netflix in India grew more than 250% year-on-year in 2020 and the most popular non-fiction shows included Too Hot to Handle, Indian Matchmaking, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.