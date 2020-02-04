SonyLIV appoints Hotstar’s Saugata Mukerjee to head original Hindi content

Mukherjee, who was with Star Network’s streaming platform Hotstar as head of development and creative and editor - Hotstar Specials, will be spearheading the Hindi original content initiatives for Sony’s video streaming service SonyLIV to help expand the footprint of the platform.

In a career spanning over 15 years, Mukherjee has held key leadership positions across broadcast and digital media, creating and curating new content. He was associated with Star TV since 2013 as vice president and head of commissioning where he acquired, incubated and produced new shows for the network. He was later elevated to editor, content studio, where he was responsible for content acquisitions, development and strategy. He moved to Hotstar in 2018 where he was leading the content strategy and production for the platform.

“Original content is the mainstay for OTT in India. With the biggest brands putting their might in ramping up their originals slate, the idea would be to breakthrough with stories that engage, entertain and stand out from the clutter. As a part of SonyLIV, I will be spearheading all developments in this space and strengthen our originals offering," Mukherjee said in a statement.

At SonyLIV, Mukherjee’s role will be crucial in curating and scaling up the original content library.

“We are happy to have Saugata on-board to drive the Hindi originals portfolio. With Saugata’s expertise, we are sure to deliver fresh, innovative and relatable content. It will always be our endeavour at SonyLIV to enthrall our users with stories that are waiting to be told," Ashish Golwalkar, head, content, SET and digital business, said in a statement.





