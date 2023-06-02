SonyLIV dubs Hindi original ‘Tanaav’ into southern languages1 min read 02 Jun 2023, 11:51 AM IST
SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks India, has dubbed its Hindi language original Tanaav into Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The action thriller directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn, is created and produced by Applause Entertainment and stars Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan and Danish Husain.
