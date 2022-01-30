SonyLIV show on Vikram Sarabhai, Homi J. Bhabha to premiere on 4 February

NEW DELHI : SonyLIV, the video streaming service owned by Sony Pictures Networks India, will premiere its latest original, Rocket Boys on 4 February. The show, based on the lives of nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, has been created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, directed by Abhay Pannu and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. It stars Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh in lead roles.

Over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms, too, are following the tried and tested Bollywood model of finding appeal in stories based on real people and incidents with biopics and documentaries. The viewing for non-fiction series on Netflix in India grew more than 250% year-on-year in 2020 and the most popular non-fiction shows included Too Hot to Handle, Indian Matchmaking, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Documentary viewing also grew more than 100% in 2020, and Bad Boy Billionaires, The Social Dilemma, and Money Heist: The Phenomenon were the most popular documentaries on Netflix in India the same year.

While SonyLIV’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story remains one of the most popular shows in the web space, The Big Bull, a more fictionalized take on Mehta proved to be the biggest opener of the year for platform Disney+ Hotstar after its premiere last year.

Platform owners and content creators say while purchasing rights to document someone’s life may be expensive, the charm of real-life stories lies in their complex and layered structure. As a diverse country, India throws up plenty of examples of figures that are inspiring, whom people are curious about or who have already garnered public attention in the past. While investment in acquiring rights to a biography or autobiography may not come cheap, the bigger challenge arises when the show is based on information in the public domain without directly naming the people involved.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.