SonyLIV show on Vikram Sarabhai, Homi J. Bhabha to premiere on 4 February

Platform owners and content creators say while purchasing rights to document someone’s life may be expensive, the charm of real-life stories lies in their complex and layered structure. As a diverse country, India throws up plenty of examples of figures that are inspiring, whom people are curious about or who have already garnered public attention in the past. While investment in acquiring rights to a biography or autobiography may not come cheap, the bigger challenge arises when the show is based on information in the public domain without directly naming the people involved.