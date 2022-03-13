NEW DELHI : Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam film Salute will skip the wait to get to theatres and premiere directly on SonyLIV on 18 March. The film was delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic. The crime thriller, directed by Rosshan Andrewws has been produced by Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films.

Like other foreign and local streaming services, SonyLIV has been building on its regional content library and recently premiered Tamil festival favourite Thaen. To be sure, media experts agree video streaming services will have to continue to focus on original content across vernacular languages if they wish to penetrate deeper into the Indian heartland.

According to a December 2020 media and entertainment report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) along with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), 35-40% of the consumption of OTT services happens in local languages. It said that streaming services have tripled original content in Indian languages between 2018 and 2020 which stood at 1,400-1,800 hours per annum in 2020.

While foreign services such as Netflix and Amazon are dabbling in Tamil, Telugu and other regional language originals, homegrown OTT service ZEE5 released almost two originals per month across Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and Kannada in the past few months. Disney+ Hotstar, too, is venturing into regional content with the premiere of films meant for theatres.

Plus, there has been consolidation and advent of language-focused services such as Hoichoi (Bengali), aha Video (Telugu) or Letsflix (Marathi). The focus on regional languages makes sense given that the share of rural India had grown 23% to make up 52% of all Internet users in the country by March 2020, according to the report.

OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon have been betting big on regional content offerings for a few months now, with shows such as Paava Kadhaigal, Pitta Kathalu, Navarasa and Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

