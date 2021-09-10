NEW DELHI: SonyLIV, the video streaming service owned by Sony Pictures Networks, will stream a new family drama Potluck starting 10 September. Produced by Kunal Das Gupta, Pavneet Gakhal, Gaurav Lulla, Vivek Gupta, written by Ashwin Lakshmi Narayan, Bharat Misra, Gaurav Lulla and directed by Rajshree Ojha, the show features Cyrus Sahukar, Harman Singha, Ira Dubey Jatin Sial, Kitu Gidwani, Shikha Talsania, Salonie Patel, and Siddhant Karnick.

“Potluck is a family entertainer which focuses on the underlying interpersonal dynamics of a modern Indian family. We’re sure that varied emotions will come to life as families can sit together and watch this show," Ashish Golwalkar, head, content, SET and digital business said in a statement.

To be sure, long seen as the medium of individual viewing, streaming services say they have realised that the key to crack the Indian market is to woo family audiences, many of whom are coming together to watch content on large TV screens. Historical fiction, biopics of national heroes, mythologicals and comedies are some genres being attempted to make sure families, including children, can watch content together without discomfort.

Recent slates across platforms reflect the learning. While Disney+ Hotstar brought out historical drama The Empire, SonyLIV itself is readying a biopic titled Rocket Boys on Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. Netflix that has seen 60% of its members globally watch some kids and family content every month, will release more than 50 original movies and shows targeted at the segment this year. That these relatively safe subjects sit well with the government is an added advantage, even though some clauses of the IT Act have been stayed.

According to the Ficci EY report 2021, smart connected TV homes in India that currently stand around 5-7 million, are expected to reach 14 million by 2023 and 40 million by 2025.

