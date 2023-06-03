SonyLIV to stream Malayalam film ‘2018’1 min read 03 Jun 2023, 11:29 AM IST
The survival thriller starring Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Indrans, Sudheesh, Gilu Joseph and Vinitha Koshy, is based on actual events during the 2018 Kerala floods.
SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks India, will stream Malayalam film 2018, starting 7 June. It stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Indrans, Sudheesh, Gilu Joseph, Vinitha Koshy, Aju Varghese, Thanvi Ram, and Gauthami Nair. The survival thriller is based on actual events during the 2018 Kerala floods and has emerged as the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time since its theatrical release this May.
