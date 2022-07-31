SonyLIV to stream Malayalam film ‘Avasa Vyuham’

In 2021, over-the-top streaming platforms saw films in the four south Indian languages, including their dubbed versions, gain big audiences accounting for as much as 10% of overall viewing minutes
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures International will stream a Malayalam film called Avasa Vyuham on 4 August. Framed as a mockumentary, it has been directed by Krishand, stars Rahul Rajagopal and is based on human-nature relationships.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures International will stream a Malayalam film called Avasa Vyuham on 4 August. Framed as a mockumentary, it has been directed by Krishand, stars Rahul Rajagopal and is based on human-nature relationships.
In 2021, over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms saw films in the four south Indian languages, including their dubbed versions, gain big audiences accounting for as much as 10% of overall viewing minutes.
In 2021, over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms saw films in the four south Indian languages, including their dubbed versions, gain big audiences accounting for as much as 10% of overall viewing minutes.
Western and northern Indian states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) accounted for 75% of viewership for dubbed films, said platform executives.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Malayalam film Minnal Murali was one of the top ten non-English films on Netflix for the last week of December, with 5.9 million viewing hours while Jai Bhim, Sarpatta Parambarai and Soorarai Pottru are among Amazon Prime Video’s biggest hits. After its release in theatres, period drama RRR has been dubbed in Spanish, Portuguese and Korean for Netflix.
Netflix has also seen its Tamil anthology Navarasa feature in the Top 10 in 10 countries including India, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. In its first week on Netflix, more than 40% of the viewers for the film were from outside India.
In the last one year, films like Nayattu (Malayalam), Andhaghaaram (Tamil), Pitta Kathalu (Telugu), Paava Kadhaigal (Tamil), Cinema Bandi (Telugu) and Mandela (Tamil) have all featured in the Top 10 in India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Regional films, especially in south Indian languages, are attracting viewership around the world. This is due to the fact that each language from southern India offers unique films which tend to highlight their traditions, culture, locations, and so on.
South Indian diaspora is also present in large numbers across the world. Leading platforms are actively acquiring films from these languages. Southern films provide a sort of freshness and storylines different from Hindi, which is now primarily focusing on urban-centric narratives.