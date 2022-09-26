SonyLIV to stream Malayalam film ‘Eesho’1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 12:17 PM IST
SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks, will stream Malayalam language thriller Eesho on 5 October. The film directed by Nadirshah features Jayasurya and Namitha Pramod in lead roles.