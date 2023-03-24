SonyLIV to stream Malayalam film ‘Purusha Pretham’1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 10:37 AM IST
The share of regional languages in overall OTT (over-the-top) video content will double from 27% in 2020 to 54% in 2024.
SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks, will stream Malayalam crime comedy Purusha Pretham on 24 March. The film stars Darshana Rajendran, Prashant Alexander, Jagadish, Devaki Rajendran, James Eliya, Jeo Baby, Eika Dev, Manoj Kana and Sanju Sivaram. It has been directed by Krishand and produced by Humanity Cinemas, Einstin Media, Symmetry Cinema, and Prasanth Alexander.
