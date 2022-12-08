SonyLIV to stream Malayalam film ‘Roy’1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 10:44 AM IST
Streaming platforms are seeing films in the four south Indian languages, including their dubbed versions, gain big audiences.
NEW DELHI: SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks, will stream a new Malayalam film called Roy on 9 December. It stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Shine Tom Chacko in lead roles and will skip a theatrical release.