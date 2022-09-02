SonyLIV to stream Malayalam film ‘Sundari Gardens’1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 10:44 AM IST
NEW DELHI: SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks, will stream Malayalam film Sundari Gardens on 2 September. Starring Neeraj Madhav and Aparna Balamurali, it has been directed by debutant Charlie Davis.