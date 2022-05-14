SonyLIV to stream new original ‘Nirmal Pathak ki Ghar Wapsi’ on 27 May

India is not only one of the fastest-growing media and entertainment markets globally but is also well poised to keep this momentum going, according to media experts. Add to that the advent and consolidation of regional players such as aha Video (Telugu), Koode (Malayalam) and City Shor TV (Gujarati). Demand for original content will double by 2023 from 2019 levels to more than 3,000 hours per year, according to the report and the share of regional language consumption on OTT platforms will cross 50% of total time spent by 2025, easing past Hindi at 45%.