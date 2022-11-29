SonyLIV to stream new show ‘Faadu’ on 9 December1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 10:13 AM IST
The new original show stars Saiyami Kher and Pavail Gulati and has been directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwary.
SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks, has announced a new original called Faadu that will stream on 9 December. It stars Saiyami Kher and Pavail Gulati and has been directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwary.