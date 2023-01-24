SonyLIV to stream new show ‘Jehanabad-Of Love & War’1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 11:26 AM IST
The crime thriller Jehanabad-Of Love & War that will stream on 3 February on SonyLIV has been created by Sudhir Mishra
SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks, has announced a new show called Jehanabad - Of Love & War, that will stream on 3 February. The crime thriller has been created by Sudhir Mishra.
