SonyLIV to stream new show 'Tanaav' on 11 November. Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 12:24 PM IST
The show co-produced by Applause Entertainment stars Arbaaz Khan, Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul and Rajat Kapoor.
SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks, will stream a new original called Tanaav starting 11 November. The show co-produced by Applause Entertainment stars Arbaaz Khan, Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora and Zarina Wahab, among others.