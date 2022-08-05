SonyLIV to stream new Tamil series ‘Victim’ on 5 August1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 11:48 AM IST
The share of regional languages in overall OTT video content will double from 27% in 2020 to 54% in 2024.
NEW DELHI: SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks, will stream a new Tamil original called Victim created by Chimbu Deven, M Rajesh, Pa Ranjith and Venkat Prabhu, on 5 August.