SonyLIV to stream new Tamil series ‘Victim’ on 5 August

Media experts said streaming brands looking for national reach will have to focus on at least eight to nine languages. All platforms have understood and recognized that if they need to be relevant across India, they will have to acquire as well as create original content for regional markets. As OTTs started launching, the audiences they catered to was guided by their content library as well as strategy of going after the largest audiences. While many went after Hindi speaking markets audiences, others like Sun Nxt focused on south content since they already have a huge library of movies and shows.