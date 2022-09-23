SonyLIV to stream Punjabi film ‘Chhhalle Mundiyan’1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 10:11 AM IST
The share of regional languages in overall OTT video content will double from 27% in 2020 to 54% in 2024.
SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks will stream Chhalle Mundiyan, a Punjabi film starring Ammy Virk and Mandy Takhar, on 23 September. The comic family drama has been delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic.