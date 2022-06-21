SonyLIV to stream second season of ‘Avrodh’ on 24 June

Aditya Birla-owned content studio Applause Entertainment and SonyLIV, have together looked at four new shows together this year, building on the success of earlier titles like Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story
SonyLIV, the video streaming service owned by Sony Pictures Networks India, has announced that the second season of Avrodh, its military drama streaming television series, will premiere on 24 June. The first season, directed by Raj Acharya and produced by Applause Entertainment and Irada Entertainment, was a fictionalised retelling of the 2016 Uri attack and the following surgical strikes.
Aditya Birla-owned content studio Applause Entertainment and SonyLIV, have together looked at four new shows together this year, building on the success of earlier titles like Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story. While the second season of Your Honor and Undekhi started streaming a few weeks ago, Avrodh 2 and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story will follow soon. All projects have seen delays because of covid-induced lockdowns.
“Applause was one of our first partners on board when a new team for Sony was coming into place right before the lockdown in March 2020,“ Ashish Golwalkar, head, content, digital business and Sony Entertainment TV at Sony Pictures Networks India, had said in an earlier interview. Given the unexpected shutdown and halt in production activities, Golwalkar said a lot of content wasn’t ready for streaming, however Applause had already shot Scam on their own.
Deepak Segal, head of content at Applause Entertainment, had said the second seasons of all their popular shows will be bigger and see the production quality scale up. The studio is also looking at other collaborations with Sony.
Among other projects, Applause has announced a film starring Prateik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame along with Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruze and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The untitled romantic comedy-drama will be directed by ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The company has also forged an exclusive partnership with India’s iconic comics Amar Chitra Katha marking its foray into animation content.